Weather warning as gusty winds of up to 44mph forecast for Sheffield today 

Have your say

Fusty winds of up to 44mph are forecast for Sheffield today and there is also a weather warning in place for ice.

It will be a windy and colder day with some cloud and a risk of showers.

Weather.

READ MORE: This is where a 32-storey skyscraper could be built in Sheffield

READ MORE: School sixth form faces closure in Sheffield

It will be mainly dry in the afternoon with sunny spells.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield areas that have had the most crimes

It will become dry later this evening and a cold night is in store with widespread frost forming.

There is also a yellow weather warning in place for ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths.