WEATHER WARNING: Amber heavy snow warning issued for Sheffield with 10cm expected

The Met Office has this morning upgraded a snow warning for Sheffield - and the city could see its heaviest snowfall in years.

An Amber Warning has now been issues meaning that people should 'be prepared' for the bad weather.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling over the city at around 5am tomorrow and continue through much of the morning.

The weather warning states: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of northern England on Friday morning.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a possibility that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts may also occur."

The Met Office's chief forecaster added: "A weather system is expected to bring a spell of snow to parts of the UK on Friday.

"The heaviest snowfall is expected across parts of northern England where accumulations of 5-10 cm are likely, with up to 15 cm possible over higher ground."