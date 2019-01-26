Weather: Strong winds, rain and sleet in store for Sheffield

Strong winds and spells of rain, sleet and hill snow are forecast in Sheffield this weekend – with a risk of icy conditions too as temperatures plummet overnight.

Today will feel mild, staying largely dry, except for some patchy rain across the Pennines, the Met Office says. Some bright or sunny spells are possible, before a band of heavy rain arrives later in the afternoon, and winds will be generally strong and gusty. Saturday’s maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

Tonight is set to be cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, these turning wintry, especially over high ground. There will be light winds initially, but it is to be windy later as many places become dry – and there is a risk of ice developing, as temperatures will fall as low as 1 °C.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with spells of rain, sleet and hill snow. It will be windy with gales, and will feel very cold, with a maximum temperature of only 5 °C.

From Monday to Wednesday, it will be cold by day, and sharp frosts overnight. It will be mainly dry, although some wintry showers will occur. Generally it will be breezy, especially early on Monday.