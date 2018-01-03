WEATHER: Storm Eleanor hits South Yorkshire

Storm Eleanor hit South Yorkshire overnight, with the county waking up to strong winds and rain this morning.

A weather warning has been issued for the region, with gusts of around 50mph forecast.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Public transport may be disrupted or cancelled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

"Power cuts and disruption to other services - mobile phones for example may also occur - while injuries from flying debris are possible."

In Sheffield, the gusts are expected to be accompanied by rain until around 9am this morning and then from 2pm for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 8C.