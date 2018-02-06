WEATHER: Snow forecast for Sheffield today

Snow could fall in Sheffield this afternoon, with the Met Office warning that there is up to a 70 per cent chance of outbreaks.

Wintry showers in the city are forecast between 3pm and 7pm.

It will feel cold today, with temperatures only reaching a high of 2C and falling to -1C during some parts of the day, but with the wind chill factor it will feel more like -3, -4 and -5 at times.

Winds will ease overnight, and with largely clear skies, a very cold night is expected with a widespread severe frost as temperatures drop to -6.

After a frosty start, a cold, and sunny day will follow tomorrow.