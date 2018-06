After a bright and sunny morning, Sheffield is set for showers this afternoon, some of which will be heavy.

According to the Met Office it will feel warm today, with temperatures reaching a high of 21C.

Tomorrow will be cloudier and cooler, although it should stay dry.

