WEATHER:Sheffield set for sunshine and showers

Sheffield is set for a dry and bright morning, with plenty of sunshine, after a cold start.

But, cloud thickening from the west through the afternoon will bring outbreaks of light rain, accompanied by a freshening breeze.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 7C.

It is expected to be cloudy overnight with some outbreaks of rain.

Tomorrow will be dry with bright or sunny spells for much of the day, and it is set to feel milder.