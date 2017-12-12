WEATHER: Sheffield set for sub zero temperatures

Sheffield is set for sub zero temperatures this morning, with thermometers expected to show -4 at around 8am.

According to the Met Office after a frosty but largely sunny start with icy stretches likely on untreated surfaces, cloud will gradually increase, bringing a few afternoon wintry showers across the Pennines.

It will remain cold all day with temperatures struggling to get above 2 or 3C.

Sheffield is set for a wet night, with the Met Office warning of a risk of icy patches as the rain falls onto frozen ground.