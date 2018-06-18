WEATHER: Sheffield set for plenty of sunshine

Sheffield is set for plenty of sunshine today, with temperatures reaching a high of 20C.

It will be sunny from 10am until around 3pm before it clouds over.

According to the Met Office it will be dry and breezy overnight, with tomorrow set to start off fine with some early sun.

It will become cloudier during the morning with winds easing, followed by a mainly cloudy but dry afternoon with some bright spells at times.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain earlier in the day, clearing later.

Thursday is set for a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells, and Friday will be dry and bright with some sun.