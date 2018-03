Sheffield is set for a wet day, with a 90 per chance of rain until around 8pm.

According to the Met Office, it will be cloudy with heavy rain for most of the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6C.

The rain will become lighter and more patchy overnight and most places should be dry by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday should be a much brighter day, with some sunny intervals and just a few showers.