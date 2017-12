Temperatures are set to struggle to climb above zero today, as the cold snap in Sheffield continues.

The city will wake up to a widespread frost at first, with temperatures down at -2C.

By midday temperatures should reach 1C for a short time before falling again to sub zero again, but according to the Met Office there will be plenty of sunny spells.

Tomorrow will start off frosty again and another largely dry, fine, but cold day with bright or sunny spells is expected.