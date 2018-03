Sheffield is set for better conditions today after yesterday's persistent rain.

According to the Met Office, it will be dry in the city and there will be some sunny spells.

It will start off cloudy at first before brightening up as temperatures reach a high of 9C.

Tonight will remain dry, and tomorrow will be dry and bright, with a windy conditions developing by the afternoon,.

It will feel pleasant in the sun in sheltered spots, with temperatures reaching 10C.