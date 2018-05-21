WEATHER: Sheffield set for another scorcher

Sheffield is set for another day of sunshine today, with temperatures tipped to reach 23.

Tomorrow is also set to be dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching a high of 21C.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is also dry and sunny.

