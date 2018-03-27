WEATHER: Sheffield set for a wet morning

After a wet start to the day, Sheffield is set for a cloudy but dry afternoon.
According to the Met Office it will feel cold this morning before becoming a bit milder as temperatures reach a high of 10C.
READ MORE: Fears for lives of Sheffield sex workers on drugs
CRIME: Nine homes raided in police probe into Sheffield murder
Overnight it will be mainly dry and chilly and there is a chance of frost.
POLICE: Man arrested over collision involving Sheffield boxer released after questioning
Sheffield will enjoy a bright morning tomorrow before showers develop by the afternoon, some of which could be wintry over higher ground.