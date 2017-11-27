WEATHER: Sheffield set for a wet day

Sheffield is set for rain for most of the day, with some downpours occasionally wintry over the hills.

According to the Met Office, it will be cold and very windy, with gales likely during the afternoon as winds strengthen further.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 8C this morning, dropping to 5C during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will drop to -2C.

Tomorrow will start off dry, sunny and frosty but it will become windy again and cloudier from late morning, with scattered showers.