WEATHER: Sheffield set for a wet and cloudy day

Sheffield will be cloudy and mostly wet today, with temperatures set to become increasingly cold later.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 9C but will drop to 2C later and with the wind chill factor will feel sub zero at times.

Overnight the rain will turn to snow, initially over the hills but then to lower levels too.

Bitterly cold easterly winds will develop and temperatures will drop to -3 C.

Tomorrow will also be bitterly cold with strong easterly winds and there will be some ice in places at first.

Scattered snow showers are likely through the day, with slight accumulations possible.