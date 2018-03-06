WEATHER: Sheffield set for a dry day with some sunny spells

Sheffield is set for a dry day with some spells of sunshine.

With temperatures much improved after last week's cold snap, Sheffield will see a high of 8C today.

CRIME: York police arrest gang of suspected shoplifters from Sheffield at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet



POLICE: 'No evidence' to link schoolgirl killer to South Yorkshire clown attack, confirms top cop

Overnight it will also be largely dry with clear periods but temperatures will drop to freezing.

READ MORE: Sister of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield gives birth to baby girl

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly dry and bright in the morning before showers develop during the afternoon.