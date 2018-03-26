WEATHER: Sheffield set for a dry and sunny day

After a frosty start, Sheffield is set for a largely sunny and dry day.

Some cloud may develop this afternoon and the odd light shower cannot be completely ruled out, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 10C.

Tonight will be dry at first with some clear spells, but cloud will thicken from the west with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy at first with some outbreaks of heavy rain but it will brighten up during the afternoon and some sunny spells will develop.