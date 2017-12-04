WEATHER: Sheffield set for a dry and cloudy day

After an early morning frost, Sheffield is set for largely a dry and cloudy day.
There will be the odd bright spell in the early afternoon and according to the Met Office, temperatures should reach a high of 9C.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry and cloudy again, with a fresh westerly breeze.
Blustery winds are expected on Wednesday and it will be increasingly cold on Thursday and Friday with bitter winds and some wintry showers.
