WEATHER: Sheffield set for a dry and cloudy day

After an early morning frost, Sheffield is set for largely a dry and cloudy day.

There will be the odd bright spell in the early afternoon and according to the Met Office, temperatures should reach a high of 9C.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and cloudy again, with a fresh westerly breeze.

Blustery winds are expected on Wednesday and it will be increasingly cold on Thursday and Friday with bitter winds and some wintry showers.