WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cold, crisp wintry day

Sheffield is set for a cold but bright and sunny wintry day today.

It will start off frosty this morning and the Met Office is warning that there could be isolated wintry showers in the hills.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6C.

There could be occasional wintry showers overnight as temperatures drop to -2C.

Although an isolated wintry shower can't be ruled out tomorrow, most parts will remain dry with some sunny spells after a frosty start.

It will feel colder tomorrow as winds strengthen, with temperatures not expected to get above 5C.

Sunday will stay cold with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers after an overnight frost.