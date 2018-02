Sheffield is set for a cold , bright and breezy day with some good spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6C but it will feel more like freezing point because of the wind chill factor.

Tonight will be cold, clear and frosty as temperatures drop to -3C.

Saturday will be cold, with occasional outbreaks of light rain, and Sunday will be cloudy at first with rain or sleet clearing to sunshine and wintry showers.