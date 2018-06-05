WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cloudy morning and sunny afternoon

Have your say

After a dull and cloudy start to the day, Sheffield is set for plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, it will feel pleasantly warm with temperatures expected to reach a high of 18C.

Tomorrow will also start off dull but again there will be brighter spells in the afternoon.

It is expected to be sunny and warm on Thursday and Friday, with a mixture of sunny spells and heavy showers forecast for Saturday.