WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cloudy day but sunshine is on its way

Sheffield is set for a cloudy and overcast day today but sunshine is on its way.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 18C but it will remain cloudy today.

Tomorrow will feel pleasant and it expected to be sunny before the cloud returns again on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be warmer and sunnier.