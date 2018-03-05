WEATHER: Sheffield's snow set to thaw as temperatures rise

Snow still lying on some roads and pavements in Sheffield is set to thaw today as temperatures rise.

According to the Met Office, after a dull and misty start, with some drizzle, it should brighten up today and there could be some sunny intervals as well as the odd shower in the afternoon.

It will feel less cold than of late as temperatures reach a high of 8C.

Tonight it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow. It will also be misty at times.

Tomorrow will be similar to today - starting cloudy and becoming a little brighter, but still the chance of showers.