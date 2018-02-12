WEATHER: Met Office issues warning over ice in Sheffield

A Met Office weather warning for ice in Sheffield has been issued this morning.

After a heavy frost overnight, untreated roads and pavements are icy this morning.

The weather warning remains in place until noon.

Sheffield will feel cold today, with temperatures reaching a high of 4C but feeling like -4 this morning with the wind chill factor.

It will be breezy and there will be some sunny spells this morning. There could also be some isolated wintry showers.

Tonight will become increasingly breezy, with some brisk winds during the early hours as temperatures drop to -2C.

Tuesday will be generally windy, cloudy and wet.