WEATHER: Met Office issues ice warning for Sheffield

A yellow weather warning for ice in Sheffield has been issued by the Met Office this morning.

Ice is likely on untreated roads and pavements but should start to disappear from around 10am as temperatures rise.

After a cloudy start to the day, with isolated, light snow flurries possible, it will gradually brighten up, leaving much of the day dry with sunny intervals.

It will feel a little less cold than over the weekend, with the bitterly easterly wind abating later.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 5C.

Tonight will be cloudy and there could be a few showers and a widespread frost as temperatures drop.