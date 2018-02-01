WEATHER: Met Office issue ice warning for Sheffield

A weather warning for ice is in place for Sheffield this morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning after temperatures fell to sub zero last night after rain, sleet and snow yesterday.

Motorists and pedestrians are warned that ice may have formed on untreated surfaces.

After a frosty start to the day, Sheffield is expected to enjoy some good spells of sunshine, although it will become increasingly cloudy later in the day.

Despite temperatures set to reach a high of 5C today it will feel more like -2C at times in the strong northwesterly winds.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy with some sunny spells. There could be some scattered wintry showers.