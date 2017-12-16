WEATHER: Frosty and sunny start for Derbyshire with showers later

The Met Office has forecast a frosty, sunny start to today, Saturday, December 16, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands, with the odd shower expected throughout the day.

Cloud is expected to move across western parts of the region, according to the Met Office, bringing the odd shower with possible wintry showers across the Peak District.

The Met Office stated that winds will gradually ease and it will stay cold.

By tonight, it will remain cold with clear spells and widespread frost, according to the Met Office, with some cloud possibly spreading into the far west by dawn as some freezing fog patches could develop elsewhere.

The Met Office has also forecast highs of three degrees centigrade and lows of minus one degree centigrade.