Weather forecast: South Yorkshire escapes worst of Storm Callum

The region has escaped the worst of Storm Callum – but the rain is set to continue today.

Two people were killed as torrential rain brought flooding and treacherous conditions to western parts of the UK and around coastal areas on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain has hit the region

A man died after a landslide near the village of Cwmduad in Carmarthenshire, west Wales, while another man was swept away by rough seas in Brighton, East Sussex.

There will be outbreaks of rain across South Yorkshire becoming persistent through the morning.

These will gradually ease away during the afternoon, with drier and brighter conditions developing.

The maximum temperature will be 12C.

This evening will be clear and old, with outbreaks of rain returning during the early hours.

Temperatures could fall to 2C.

