WEATHER FORECAST: Snow showers possible in Sheffield

Snow showers could fall in Sheffield today and overnight as the cold spell sees temperatures plummet even further.

The Met Office said it would be cloudy at first but added sunny intervals were likely to develop through the day.

It will feel bitterly cold with a brisk easterly breeze with a maximum temperature of just 3 °C.

Snow showers are expected to become more widespread and heavier overnight, with slight accumulations possible by Monday morning.

The overnight minimum temperature is -2 °C but the wind chill will make it feel considerable colder.