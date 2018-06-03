WEATHER FORECAST: Sheffield set for a warm, largely dry day

Saturday might have been a mixed bag for Sheffield in terms of the weather but Sunday is expected to be the much better day of the weekend.

The Met Office said it should be a largely dry day, with some warm sunny spells developing, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.

But forecasters said the warm spells could lead to a few heavy showers in the afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight it will be largely dry, with mist and low cloud expected to spread inland. Temperatures will drop no lower than around 11°C.