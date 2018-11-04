Weather forecast: Cloud and rain predicted for Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be cloudy today, with possible light rain showers.

The Met Office said the cloud will tend to break through the morning with some sunny spells and isolated showers.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain

Cloud will increase again later with intermittent light rain possible in the afternoon.

Brisk winds will feel light and there will be a maximum temperature of 14C.

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain during the evening, then becoming drier.

Cloud will increase later with mist and fog over hills. Minimum temperature will be 5C.

