WEATHER FORECAST: Chance of showers in Sheffield throughout the day 

There is a chance of showers in Sheffield today.

Forecasters predict there will be a fair amount of cloud through this morning with the risk of shower; just the odd bright spell is likely.

It will stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with the continuing chance of showers.

Plenty of cloud is expected to linger overnight with just the odd clearer break possible.

Further showers are likely as well, spreading their way westwards.

Expect a high temperature of 6C with a low of 4C.