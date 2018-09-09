WEATHER FORECAST: A bright but breezy day for South Yorkshire

Today’s weather forecast for South Yorkshire is for a bright but breezy day with some blustery showers.

There will be a rather cloudy start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

This will clear north eastwards through the morning to leave a much brighter though breezy afternoon with isolated blustery showers which will slowly die away during the evening.

The maximum temperature will be 19°C.

Tonight showers will continue to die away through the first half of the night, and it will be mostly dry after midnight.

It will remain breezy, and feel cooler than previous nights.

The minimum temperature will be 9°C.