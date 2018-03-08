WEATHER: Early morning snow in Sheffield set to clear

Early morning snow in Sheffield is set to clear and the city will enjoy a dry day with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, after a cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow, it will become drier and brighter and there will be sunny periods between noon and 5pm.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 6C.

Tonight will be dry and a widespread frost will develop as temperatures drop to -2C.

Tomorrow will be cold and frosty at first and there will be sunny spells later in the day as temperatures reach 9C.