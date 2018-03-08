WEATHER: Early morning snow in Sheffield set to clear

Snow fell in parts of Sheffield this morning
Snow fell in parts of Sheffield this morning
Share this article

Early morning snow in Sheffield is set to clear and the city will enjoy a dry day with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, after a cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow, it will become drier and brighter and there will be sunny periods between noon and 5pm.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 6C.

Tonight will be dry and a widespread frost will develop as temperatures drop to -2C.

Tomorrow will be cold and frosty at first and there will be sunny spells later in the day as temperatures reach 9C.