WEATHER DISRUPTION: Buses running as normal again in Sheffield, but with some delays

Bus services are returning to normal this afternoon, after heavy snow overnight in Sheffield caused major disruption.

Numerous bus services were curtailed or diverted earlier today but Travel South Yorkshire said all services are now back to their normal route again, with one exception.

Number 51 buses are unable to serve the Charnock estate, it tweeted shortly before 3pm, so they are terminating at Gleadless Townend.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said this afternoon all its bus services were running as normal but there may be some delays.