WEATHER ALERT: Snow and ice warning for Sheffield

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for tomorrow.

After a spell of rain this evening temperatures will plummet potentially leading to treacherous conditions.

The Yellow warning states: "Following a spell of rain and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing widespread ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

"Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland, western Scotland, northwest England and by morning across Wales and the north and west Midlands. 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate above 100 m with some snow to low levels too."