WEATHER ALERT: Sheffield could get 30 HOURS of snow

Commuters are being warned they could face a tricky rush hour on Friday morning due to snow and ice.

SNOW ALERT: Weather warning as forecasters predict up to 20cm of snow for Sheffield on Friday and Saturday

Sheffield is expected to see some snow showers overnight and into tomorrow morning with the potential for accumulations of a few inches.

Saturday is set to be a much quieter day but Sunday and Monday will see 'significant' snow for much of Northern England and the Midlands.

According to the latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield the snow will start falling at around 9am on Sunday morning and continue right until 3pm on Monday afternoon.

