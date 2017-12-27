WEATHER ALERT: More snow on the way for Sheffield later this week

Parts of Sheffield woke up to a dusting of snow this morning and there is more on the way.

Overnight on Thursday and during the early hours of Friday heavy snow is set to fall across South Yorkshire, especially over higher ground.

A band of rain coming in from the Atlantic will turn wintry when it meets the colder air which is currently sitting over much of the UK.

Friday's wintry showers will herald the end of the latest cold snap with temperatures rising as we go into the weekend and New Year.

Things are set to stay mild for much of next week with the risk of spells of heavy rain and blustery winds.