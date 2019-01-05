Weather alert: Chilly weekend in store in Sheffield as cold snap bites

A chilly weekend is forecast in Sheffield as a cold snap arrives following the mild weather so far this winter – with the prospect of snow to come.

It will be cold and largely cloudy today, the Met Office says, with a few spots of light rain over the hills and a few bright or sunny spells in although these will tend to be brief. Saturday’s maximum temperature will be 6 °C.

Tonight it will remain cold and mostly cloudy, but a few breaks are expected, leading to local frosts. The cloud is to thicken later, with a few outbreaks of light rain possible. Tonight’s minimum temperature will be -2 °C.

Then, on Sunday, the weather will generally be cloudy but a few clear spells during the evening, leading to patches of frost. Temperatures will reach 10 °C.

A frosty morning at Chatsworth. Night-time temperatures are expected to dip below freezing this weekend.

Next week, rain will push south on Monday and it will be increasingly windy on Tuesday, with coastal gales and showers, wintry over hills. The winds will ease on Wednesday. It will feel cold, with snow showers likely overnight.