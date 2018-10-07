WEATHER: A dry day for South Yorkshire with more cloud later

The forecast is for a dry Sunday in South Yorkshire, but the bright start will give way to more cloud later.

A widespread overnight frost will quickly burn off in the morning sun.

However, the sunshine will turn increasingly hazy through the morning and afternoon.

Wind will become stronger throughout the day, especially over the hills later, and the maximum temperature will be 13°C.

Tonight it will be mainly cloudy, especially further west where the odd spot of rain may fall on higher ground.

There may be the occasional clear spell further east, but strong winds will prevent a frost.

The minimum temperature will be 6°C.