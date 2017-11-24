Weapon surrender scheme in South Yorkshire draws to a close

A weapon surrender scheme which has seen over 100 weapons handed in draws to a close on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police is allowing people to hand in guns and knives at police stations without fear of prosecution for possession as part of a two week surrender scheme.

The scheme has been aimed at mums, sisters and girlfriends of men who arm themselves, in a bid to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.

Police chiefs have warned that those who carry weapons are more likely to get hurt or killed than others.

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that 139 weapons had been handed in, including 17 air rifles, 13 air pistols, 10 handguns, 57 knives, 12 swords and over 500 rounds of ammunition.

Possessing a gun normally carries a minimum five-year sentence and those found with knives normally face a minimum of four years behind bars.

Investigations will be launched if examinations of the weapons reveal that they have been used in crimes.