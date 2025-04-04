We want you - call to auditions for a one-act play as part of Scarborough's VE Day commemorations

The Shakespeare will be the setting for an immersive 80th anniversary VE Day event

We want you – that’s the message from two writers hoping to recruit performers for their first collaboration which will be staged next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drama teacher, director and script specialist Richard Milburn and The Scarborough News journalist are looking to cast their VE Day play When the Hurly-Burly’s Done, When the Battle’s Lost and Won.

The play, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, will be staged at the Shakespeare pub in St Helen’s Square, Scarborough, on Thursday May 8, Friday May 9 and Saturday May 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be three one-hour performances each day. They includes the 20-minute one-act play and a sing-along of songs from era – 1939 to 1945 – with the audience encouraged to come in vintage clothes.

The Shakespeare will be dressed as a wartime pub with a working bar and piano. Enlarged old photographs from the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre archive showing the old town before and after bomb damage inflicted on the town during the Second World War will be displayed on the walls.

The cast:

Lola – pub lady, late 20s, and married to Joe.

Joe – late 20s, Lola’s husband.

Billy – late 20s, a soldier on his way home from the front.

Arthur, 60s, a veteran of the First World War, a member of the home guard and Billy’s dad.

Richard will be directing Hurly-Burly and holding the auditions. There will be four rehearsals held over two weeks from Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an opportunity for local talent to step forward and take part in the town’s VE Day commemorations,” he said.

Sue said: “Please come and try out for the play. I was honoured to be asked to co-write the piece.”

Each actor will receive £100 and a share of the box office.

The production is being supported by Scarborough Studios CIO which supports the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station, the Shakespeare and other community hubs in the town.

Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Richard Milburn at [email protected] or Sue Wilkinson at [email protected] for more information.