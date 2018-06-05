'We want to move out of Sheffield after a night of mayhem across the city'

A concerned business owner and resident have both said they want to move out of Sheffield following another night of violence in the city.

Barber Abdul Gurler, of Bodrum Barbers, on London Road, said he wanted to move his store after a 31-year-old man was attacked in the Paddy Power bookmakers, across the road from his store at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Paddy Power, London Road

The incident was the first of three linked incidents in the space of a few hours - after a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge, and an hour later, a man was assaulted at Adnan's on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

Mr Gurler, 44, said he'd ran his store for the last eight years and after it was vandalised in an attack in 2011 and the recent rise in violent crime around the area, he said he would start looking for other premises.

He said: "Stuff like this is happening all the time. It's scary and it's scary for society. My wife read The Star this morning and she showed it me and said 'You're going there, so be careful.'

"Customers come in here and when we talk to them they are all saying 'Sheffield is getting worse' and I have to tell you that it affects business. It puts people off London Road.

Adnan's Takeaway, West Street.

"In the future I might sell my business and move somewhere else. I would like to work in a place where I am comfortable and relaxed.

"I have some really high-profile customers - footballers and celebrities - and they're not going to want to come here when things like this are happening."

CCTV footage seen by The Star showed a silver Ford Focus pull up outside the store at around 8.30pm before two men exit the vehicle, and the car passenger enters the bookmakers.

The driver then goes to the door of the shop, before the two men seen to enter shortly before come running out.

The driver and the passenger of the car return to the vehicle drive off, while the third man runs back down the road in the direction he came.

The entire incident lasts less than 30 seconds and an eyewitness claimed the attack involved an axe.

A 31-year-old man was left with a serious facial injury.

He was admitted to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition this afternoon.

At around 11.45pm that night, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge.

Julie Thompson, 57, has lived on Wostenholm Road for 24 years but said she didn't feel safe in her own home.

She said: "I didn't hear anything but heard about it this morning. Sheffield is getting worse.

"I just don't want to be here anymore. It's a nice area with Botanical Gardens and Endcliffe Park within five minutes but it's just getting worse. I don't feel safe in my own home anymore but with all the crime happening how would I even sell my house?"

An hour after the Wostenholm Road incident, a man was assaulted at Adnan's on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

The takeaway's windows were all damaged as violence flared and the man who was attacked left the scene before police officers arrived.

Detectives investigating the incidents believe all three were connected and they want to trace the man assaulted at Adnan's 'to ensure his welfare'.

Det Insp Graham Bulmer said: "At this time we do believe that the three incidents are linked and involved the same people and as such we are treating them as targeted.

"I’d like to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to this investigation who are working hard to apprehend those involved."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 691 of June 4.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.