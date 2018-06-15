'We're working on a final draft:' Writer of Sheffield football film When Saturday Comes says sequel is a step closer

A sequel to Sheffield United football film When Saturday Comes has moved a step closer after the writer of the original movie revealed he was working on a final draft of the script.

It was announced last year that a fan of the 1996 movie - starring Sean Bean and based and filmed in Sheffield - had written a sequel to the film, set 20 years on.

Now screenwriter James Daly has said that work on the project has gathered pace and that he is working with Deano Jones, the writer of the new script, on a final draft.

He said: "He's very passionate and a sequel is quite exciting.

"We are in the stages of getting it to a final draft. We are going through it now and writing a final draft."

The Star revealed last October how Deano had written a sequel to the film in which Sheffield's own Sean Bean lived out his boyhood fantasies by playing for the Blades in the gritty British movie.

The movie showed the actor's character Jimmy Muir redeeming himself and becoming a Bramall Lane after originally blowing a trial for the club by getting drunk the night before.

And James has revealed that that particular part of the plot was based on his own life.

A promising local footballer with Hallam FC, James was given a trial for United but went out boozing.

He said: "I had a trial at Sheffield United but screwed it up. I got drunk the night before and woke up next to a stripper.

"In hindsight, it worked out quite well as after I moved to America, lived in LA, wrote a script about my life growing up in Sheffield and that became When Saturday Comes."

James said that once the script has been completed, the challenge will be getting the film made with money the key issue - although he said that United hero Tony Currie, who appeared in the original movie, is lined up for the sequel.

He added: "We're at the final stages of the draft but then its got to come together with the finances. Hopefully it will get made but we will just have to wait and see. Its all down to financing."

The film, When Saturday Comes 2: Redemption picks up the story from the end of the last film - but shows how the life of central character Jimmy has gone off the rails into a spiral of drink addiction and personal problems.

Deano, 30, was such a fan of the original movie that he spent a month dreaming up and penning the sequel to the film which sees Bean play a factory worker plucked from obscurity to play for Sheffield United.

As well as Bean, the movie also featured Emily Lloyd, Pete Postlethwaite as well as Blades legend Tony Currie and Owls star Mel Sterland - who was pictured playing for United in the flick.

He said: "To me, it is one of the top five films ever made. I love watching it.

"The Trainspotting 2 sequel showed me there was potential for a follow-up and that's when I decided to come up with the idea."

He said: "The film is ripe for a sequel. The new script touches on a lot of different issues - mental health, alcoholism and the relationship between a father and his son. It brings all those elements together and it is not just about football.

"The original When Saturday Comes was such an inspirational film and I wanted to follow up on that."