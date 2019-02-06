The news that missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has been found safe and well has been met with elation across the city.

The Darnall 16-year-old had been missing since December 18, when she left Sheffield College but didn’t return home, and she was seen only once more at iceSheffield the following day.

Pamela Horvathova

She was found this afternoon at an address in Sheffield but police have so far released no more information about the circumstances.

In a tweet announcing the breaking news, South Yorkshire Police said: “A massive thank you to everyone who shared the appeal!”

Immediately, hundreds of Sheffielders took to social media to thank the police for finding her and say well done for all their hard work on the case.

Superintendent Paul McCurry visited Fir Vale Shool to meet with members of the community and give an update into the investigation of missing Pamela Horvathova. Picture: NSST-28-01-19-HorvathovaFirVale-5

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council cabinet member for business and investment, said: “Great news and well done to everyone involved.”

From South Yorkshire Police, Temporary Detective Superintendent Paul Wilson‏ said: “Great to hear that Pamela Horvathova has been found. Well done @DCILeeBerrySYP and everyone else involved.

And from Sheffield College, where Pamela is a student, chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes said: “This is such fantastic news that Pamela has been found.

“We feel an overwhelming sense of happiness and relief. I’d like to thank South Yorkshire Police for everything they have done.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to all of our staff and students who have supported the campaign to find Pamela.”

The Sheffield public were also full of praise for South Yorkshire Police, and immensely relieved that she had been found.

Denise Hutchinson said: “Amazing news, well done to everyone who put in their time and effort to find this young girl.”

Sally Dale said: “Fantastic news, well done SYP and to all who shared.”

And Cait Reader said: “Fantastic - well done for all the hard work that's been involved in the search.”