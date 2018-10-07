‘We don’t get aliens in Sheffield ‘ – Everyone was saying the same thing about tonight’s new Doctor Who series

The new series of Doctor Who hit our screens tonight – and the first episode certainly got tongues wagging in Sheffield.

The Steel City plays a key role in the new series which introduces Yorkshire actress Jodie Whittaker as the 13th and first female Doctor.

Scenes were filmed at the iconic Park Hill flats earlier this year, which featured in tonight’s episode.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to give the verdict on the first episode and many were amused at one of the lines in the show – ‘We don’t get aliens in Sheffield’.

Sharon Cowan‏ tweeted: “’We don’t get aliens in Sheffield’ – new season of Dr. Who with Jodie Whittaker as first female Dr just kicked off.”

Jodie Whittaker as Dr Who.

Stuart Linnell MBE added: “Watching Dr. Who. Like the police officer just said “it’s the night shift in Sheffield. Everything’s out of the ordinary.”

“That’s just how I remember it from the 70s. Great city.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Great line in Dr. Who ‘We don’t get aliens in Sheffield’ – are they sure?”

The cast enjoying themselves at the premiere in Sheffield.

Others were excited to spot Sheffield landmarks in the show.

One said: “This Dr. Who episode is filled a lot with Sheffield. I just recognised our bus station.”

Meanwhile Robert Ham‏ was hoping for a famous cameo or two.

He tweeted: “With the first Dr. Who episode taking place in Sheffield, I'm hoping for a cameo by Jarvis Cocker.

“Or at least one of the members of Def Leppard.”

The new show premiered on BBC1 tonight but the stars, including the Timelord herself and co-stars such as Bradley Walsh, were recently treated to a preview at a red carpet event held at The Light Cinema in Sheffield.