Sheffield retail: 'I never buy online, I only ever buy in shops - this is why'
Which do you pick - having the entire world at your fingertips, or actually getting to try the clothes on before you buy them?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shopping in town isn't what it used to be, but for some it's still a point of pride rather than getting everything online.
It's a matter of choice. Some would rather doing their spending from the comfort of home, with a billion tabs open to every item on the market while they take their pick.
And for others, you just can't beat actually, you know, getting to touch what you're taking home with you.
When The Star went out to ask Sheffield's public what they thought, the responses were mixed.
Two girls said shopping online is easy - just buy multiple sizes and return the ones that don't fit.
"In store, you don't find items that you like," one of them said.
But one gentleman who says he always pays in cash put his foot down - "[In store] is financially safer. You're not using a card or anything. I'm not happy with online."
Watch the clip above.