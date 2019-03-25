The hunt for a play-off place is on and Sheffield Wednesday are leading the way as they look to pull off the unexpected in the final throes of the season.

But according to defender Dominic Iorfa the Owls are determined to win each their remaining eight matches in turn to ensure they stay in the mix, rather than getting ahead of themselves and looking at the bigger picture.

Dominic Iorfa. Pic Steve Ellis.

Distractions from results of those around them will not help as the side unbeaten under Steve Bruce look to keep the heat on the top six.

Speaking to the Star, Iorfa said: “We are in the hunt. The manager has just said, don't worry about the table too much. Just take each game as it comes.

“There are a lot of teams in the run in, the Championship is tough, there are a lot of teams in and around us pushing for promotion through the play offs.

“We are in the mix as well going into the last eight games and the good thing there are a lot of teams around us who have got to play us as well. So the boys are confident, we just have to play our usual game now.”

Wednesday’s final push for a top six berth starts away at Stoke City this weekend, following the conclusion of the international break which has provided a welcome rest for most of the Owls squad.

Only Liam Palmer, Keiren Westwood, Atdhe Nuhiu and Michael Hector have travelled with their countries while the domestic season is on hold.

With the Owls now up to 10th place in the table and just two points off the play-off places, Iorfa says the squad is quietly confident in their ability but the only pressure they face is self-imposed.

“After the international break you are going into the back end of the season,” he said. “Everyone is just going to give 100 per cent and see what happens.

“No one is putting too much pressure on us, we just have to see what happens. No one expects us to be in the play offs, there is no pressure on us going into each game. The gaffer came in late and spread that word.”