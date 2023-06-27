Wayne is named Film Producer of the Year at Yorkshire Prestige Awards

Film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables has been named Film Producer of the Year at the Yorkshire Prestige Awards.

Wayne Sables

The Yorkshire Prestige Awards - part of the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards programme - recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance.

Wayne is founder of the Wayne Sables Project, one of Yorkshire’s premiere multi media companies specialising in combining the arts and technology within the professional, corporate, community and educational environments.

He has more than 20 years experience working with a wide range of businesses, councils, community groups and educational centres, producing, designing, developing and delivering high quality large scale multi art projects and creating films that tell his partners’ and clients’ stories.

Working within both the creative and commercial industries has given him a unique insight into how the two can work together to create projects that have mass engagement and can increase a companies reach.

“As a passionate advocate not only of Doncaster, my home town, but of Yorkshire as a whole, I am delighted that my work has been recognised in this way,” said Wayne.

“My latest latest film commission, Stories from Doncaster - which is funded by Doncaster Council in conjunction with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund - will tell the city’s story using only the authentic sounds and experiences of real people.

“Their stories will form part of a major projection mapping project that will be unveiled later this year as it is screened on some of Doncaster’s most iconic buildings.

“It is typical of the work I love to do, giving a platform and a voice to the people of Yorkshire.

“I feel that this award in some way justifies my commitment to this sort of project and am pleased that it will help draw even more attention to the great cultural diversity of the north.”

Wayne is also currently on The Glass House, a major new interactive light and sound installation that will make its debut as a highlight of the 10th anniversary celebrations for Cast in Doncaster.